An engineer working at a key Russian tank factory received a 16-year prison sentence for state treason, after providing classified military data to Ukraine. His wife recently faced a similar fate, underscoring a tense geopolitical backdrop.

The couple, employees at the Uralvagonzavod factory, were apprehended by the FSB earlier this year. Danil Mukhametov's partial admission led to his imprisonment in a maximum-security facility. His spouse, Viktoria, faced a 12-1/2-year term for selling blueprints for modest compensation.

The factory's importance in Russia's military outfit's supply chain cannot be overstated, producing models like the T-90M battle tank. Its role in the ongoing conflict has attracted international focus, including espionage accusations against foreign correspondents.

