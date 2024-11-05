Left Menu

Factory Treason: Engineering Secrets in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

An engineer at a Russian tank factory has been sentenced to 16 years for passing military secrets to Ukraine. His wife was also jailed for a similar offense. The factory, under Western sanctions, plays a crucial role in Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An engineer working at a key Russian tank factory received a 16-year prison sentence for state treason, after providing classified military data to Ukraine. His wife recently faced a similar fate, underscoring a tense geopolitical backdrop.

The couple, employees at the Uralvagonzavod factory, were apprehended by the FSB earlier this year. Danil Mukhametov's partial admission led to his imprisonment in a maximum-security facility. His spouse, Viktoria, faced a 12-1/2-year term for selling blueprints for modest compensation.

The factory's importance in Russia's military outfit's supply chain cannot be overstated, producing models like the T-90M battle tank. Its role in the ongoing conflict has attracted international focus, including espionage accusations against foreign correspondents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

