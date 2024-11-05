Left Menu

Chauffeur Detained in Uttar Pradesh Minister's Home Theft Probe

Police have detained Ramjeet Rajbhar, the chauffeur for a UP Cabinet minister's son, in connection with a theft at their Lucknow residence. Ramjeet was questioned after being taken from his home in Tanda, with authorities returning to search the premises as part of the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambedkarnagar/Ayodhya | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:20 IST
Chauffeur Detained in Uttar Pradesh Minister's Home Theft Probe
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have detained Ramjeet Rajbhar, the chauffeur of a state Cabinet minister's son, amid an investigation into an alleged theft at the minister's Lucknow residence. Officials revealed on Tuesday that the driver was taken from his home in Tanda for questioning following the discovery of missing funds.

Family members of the accused reported that police initially removed Ramjeet from the premises over a 'money issue' before returning with him to conduct a thorough house search. Confirming the developments, Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi, Tanda Kotwali's station house officer, stated that investigations are in process.

Ramjeet, who was visiting his family in Tanda during the Diwali break, remains a focus of the police inquiry. Authorities continue to pursue leads relating to the unexplained disappearance of cash from the ministerial home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024