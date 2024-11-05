Chauffeur Detained in Uttar Pradesh Minister's Home Theft Probe

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have detained Ramjeet Rajbhar, the chauffeur of a state Cabinet minister's son, amid an investigation into an alleged theft at the minister's Lucknow residence. Officials revealed on Tuesday that the driver was taken from his home in Tanda for questioning following the discovery of missing funds.

Family members of the accused reported that police initially removed Ramjeet from the premises over a 'money issue' before returning with him to conduct a thorough house search. Confirming the developments, Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi, Tanda Kotwali's station house officer, stated that investigations are in process.

Ramjeet, who was visiting his family in Tanda during the Diwali break, remains a focus of the police inquiry. Authorities continue to pursue leads relating to the unexplained disappearance of cash from the ministerial home.

(With inputs from agencies.)