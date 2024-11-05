Left Menu

Netfix Under Scrutiny: Fraud Probe Expands in Europe

Authorities in France and the Netherlands raided Netflix offices, investigating suspected financial misconduct. The probe, initiated in November 2022, focuses on alleged tax fraud and money laundering. French and Dutch agencies collaborated closely, executing searches at Netflix's European offices in Paris and Amsterdam as part of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a cross-border investigation, prosecutors and police investigators specialized in financial crimes raided Netflix offices in France and the Netherlands on Tuesday. The action is part of a probe into suspected financial misconduct, specifically focusing on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The French and Dutch authorities have been coordinating for several months, with the aim of uncovering possible financial irregularities involving off-the-books work at the streaming giant. The investigation is said to have commenced in November 2022, according to anonymous judicial sources.

As part of the probe, French police investigators conducted searches at Netflix's French headquarters, assisted by officials from the national prosecutor's office. Concurrently, Dutch prosecutors executed a raid on Netflix's European headquarters in Amsterdam, coordinated at the behest of French authorities. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment on the raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

