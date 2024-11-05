Left Menu

Hospitality Industry Pushes Back Against AI CCTVs in Maharashtra

The HRAWI opposed Maharashtra's directive to install AI-based CCTV systems in hospitality venues, citing privacy issues and costs. They argue the decision was made without industry consultation and could harm businesses by infringing on customer privacy. Alternatives for security are being suggested by the association.

Updated: 05-11-2024 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has voiced its opposition to the Maharashtra government's mandate for installing AI-based CCTV systems in hospitality venues. The association cites privacy concerns and high costs as key issues with the directive.

HRAWI argues the requirement for real-time AI and machine-learning monitoring at entry points is excessive and intrusive, potentially lacking efficacy in enhancing public safety. Moreover, they express concern that the government's decision was made without industry consultation.

The association emphasizes the potential negative impact on hospitality businesses, as surveillance may drive away customers who value privacy. They advocate for non-intrusive security measures and urge the government to reconsider and address the industry's concerns before implementing the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

