FBI Warns of Disinformation Surge Ahead of Election Day

In an alarming development, the FBI has alerted the American public about two new fake videos spreading disinformation ahead of Election Day. These videos falsely cite terror threats and voter fraud, marking a strategic effort to undermine trust in the electoral process.

The fraudulent videos, purporting to originate from the FBI, include one that falsely suggests a high terror threat urging voters to opt for remote voting. Another video falsely claims rigged voting activities among inmates. Both videos are not genuine, according to official statements. Authorities emphasize they aim to erode public confidence in democracy.

Despite these disinformation campaigns, federal and state officials, including CISA's Cait Conley, have reassured the public of the election's security. However, they caution against foreign influence operations, especially targeting battleground states. Although some high-level interference is anticipated, there is currently no evidence of direct threats to the electoral process.

