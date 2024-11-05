Left Menu

FBI Warns of Disinformation Surge Ahead of Election Day

The FBI has issued warnings about fake videos spreading disinformation, citing false terror threats and voter fraud claims. These attempts to undermine trust in the electoral process are expected to increase as elections approach. Officials urge the public to rely on credible sources for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:46 IST
FBI Warns of Disinformation Surge Ahead of Election Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming development, the FBI has alerted the American public about two new fake videos spreading disinformation ahead of Election Day. These videos falsely cite terror threats and voter fraud, marking a strategic effort to undermine trust in the electoral process.

The fraudulent videos, purporting to originate from the FBI, include one that falsely suggests a high terror threat urging voters to opt for remote voting. Another video falsely claims rigged voting activities among inmates. Both videos are not genuine, according to official statements. Authorities emphasize they aim to erode public confidence in democracy.

Despite these disinformation campaigns, federal and state officials, including CISA's Cait Conley, have reassured the public of the election's security. However, they caution against foreign influence operations, especially targeting battleground states. Although some high-level interference is anticipated, there is currently no evidence of direct threats to the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024