Boarded Up Democracy: Washington DC Prepares for Election Day
Washington, DC is on high alert leading up to Election Day, with businesses and government buildings boarded up as a precaution against potential unrest. Heightened security measures are in place around key federal locations, reminiscent of past election turbulence in the capital.
In Washington, DC, the sight of boarded-up businesses and government buildings is becoming increasingly common as Election Day approaches. Located a short distance from the White House, McDonald's on 17th Street has fortified its premises, leaving a reassuring message for patrons that it remains open for business. This defensive posture is echoed by many other cafes and restaurants in the area.
The nation's capital is preparing for possible post-election unrest as Americans head to the polls. Residents and visitors, like Virginia-based Caroline Pollak, find these precautions unsettling. "It's sad," says Pollak. "Why should anyone have to do this?" Protective barriers now line Pennsylvania Avenue, with cafes like Parena Bread joining the safety effort.
Federal security measures are visibly heightened, with metal barriers and fencing encasing the White House and the Vice President's residence. The Secret Service has coordinated with various levels of government to ensure public safety. This cautious atmosphere prevails even in the absence of any official threats, reflecting lessons learned from the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach.
