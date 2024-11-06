Left Menu

Pune Police Intensify Hunt in High-Profile Gangrape Case

In a high-profile case, Pune police have intensified efforts by apprehending two suspects in the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman. They are pursuing a third suspect, who remains at large. The police seek further custody of the arrested to expedite the investigation and aim for a swift conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police are intensifying their investigation into the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, apprehending two suspects accused of misleading authorities. They continue to search for a third individual involved in the crime.

The suspects, Chandrakumar Raviprasad Kanojiya and Akhtar Babu Shaikh, were arrested and have now been remanded into police custody until November 8, as ordered by the court. Shaikh initially provided false information on his father's name, further complicating the investigation.

The attack occurred on October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area, where the victim was also accompanied by a male friend who was assaulted. Pune police have announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of the remaining suspect, expressing their commitment to rapid investigation and prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

