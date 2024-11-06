Calcutta High Court Orders Peaceful Festivities Amid Festive Tensions

In a decisive move, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday mandated the West Bengal government to take all necessary measures to ensure peace throughout the festive season. The court emphasized the state's responsibility to allow citizens to enjoy the festivities without obstacles.

This directive came during the hearing of a petition by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, who alleged post-Kali Puja tensions in Rajabazar and Narkeldanga involving a large mob. The state's Advocate General, Kishore Dutta, refuted claims of communal clashes, explaining that the incidents were due to a personal scuffle, which led to injuries and arrests.

The court has scheduled further hearings, demanding comprehensive affidavits from both sides. It also stressed the importance of preserving peace in sensitive areas like those mentioned in the petition, given the ongoing Chhath Puja and upcoming Jagaddhatri Puja in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)