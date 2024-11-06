Left Menu

Kerala Offers Financial Aid After Temple and Train Tragedies

The Kerala government has announced financial aid for the families of victims of the Kasaragod temple tragedy and the Shoranur train accident. The cabinet decided to grant Rs four lakh each to families of firecracker accident victims, and Rs three lakh to kin of train accident victims.

The Kerala government has stepped forward with financial aid for the families affected by two recent tragedies in the state. In a move led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet approved financial assistance to those who lost loved ones in both the Kasaragod temple firecracker incident and the Shoranur train accident.

The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting, entails granting Rs four lakh to each family of the victims who died from burns sustained in the Kasaragod temple accident. Four individuals died, and 154 were injured when firecrackers exploded at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple on October 28.

Additionally, a Rs three lakh solatium will be given to the families of four sanitary workers killed by a train at Shoranur Railway Station on November 2. The meeting also resolved to extend the tenure of the Justice V K Mohan Commission, investigating several state incidents since July 2020.

