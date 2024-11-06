Forgery Scandal Unveiled at Parsa Coal Mine: CSSTC Shakes the Environmental Clearance Process

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribe Commission (CSSTC) has exposed alarming irregularities in the environment clearance process for the controversial Parsa coal mine in Surguja. The commission revealed that the green nod had been obtained using forged documents related to gram sabha approvals.

This discovery has prompted the commission to recommend the cancellation of forest clearance for the project. Additionally, it urged fresh consultations with gram sabhas in affected villages, where local villagers and environmental activists have fiercely opposed the coal mining initiative in this biodiversity-rich region.

The commission's investigation, following complaints from local villagers, highlighted discrepancies in official procedures. This has led to a call for re-evaluation of permissions granted to the Parsa coal mine amidst accusations of fraudulent documentation practices by involved parties.

