Temple Heist at Pavagadh: The Capture of Vidurbhai Vasava

Vidurbhai Vasava was arrested for allegedly stealing gold necklaces and items valued at Rs 78 lakh from Goddess Mahakali's temple in Gujarat. The theft, solved through human intelligence and CCTV footage, occurred on October 28. The stolen valuables were retrieved from Vasava's possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godhra | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:08 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat police have arrested Vidurbhai Vasava for allegedly stealing Rs 78 lakh worth of gold necklaces from the revered Goddess Mahakali temple atop Pavagadh Hills.

The accused was apprehended in Surat more than a week after committing the audacious theft on October 28, where he reportedly made off with six gold necklaces and two gold-plated items.

Police officials, led by Superintendent Himanshu Solanki, cracked the case using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, eventually retrieving the stolen items from Vasava's possession.

