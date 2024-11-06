Temple Heist at Pavagadh: The Capture of Vidurbhai Vasava

In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat police have arrested Vidurbhai Vasava for allegedly stealing Rs 78 lakh worth of gold necklaces from the revered Goddess Mahakali temple atop Pavagadh Hills.

The accused was apprehended in Surat more than a week after committing the audacious theft on October 28, where he reportedly made off with six gold necklaces and two gold-plated items.

Police officials, led by Superintendent Himanshu Solanki, cracked the case using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, eventually retrieving the stolen items from Vasava's possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)