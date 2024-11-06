Voter Decisions Shape Wage Landscape Across States
Voters in Missouri approved a $15 minimum wage proposal, similar measures in Alaska are expected to pass, and California's $18 wage hike likely will not. Measures affecting tipped workers' wages were rejected in Massachusetts and Arizona. Oregon advanced cannabis business union agreements.
Missouri voters have responded positively to a proposal increasing the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. Projections also indicate a similar measure in Alaska is on the path to approval. However, California's attempt to raise its minimum wage to $18 appears unsuccessful, according to exit polls from Edison Research.
Meanwhile, in Massachusetts and Arizona, efforts to modify the minimum wage for tipped workers were decisively rejected. Voter sentiment in these states leaned against altering existing pay structures for workers reliant on gratuities, contrasting with broader national trends aiming to raise the wage floor for traditional workers.
Notably, Oregon has passed a measure mandating cannabis businesses to establish 'labor peace agreements' for union neutrality, joining other states in facilitating organized labor in the burgeoning industry. These developments collectively illustrate the evolving landscape of employment and labor policies across different states.

