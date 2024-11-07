DWYPD Calls on Young Leaders to Apply for Positions on National Youth Development Agency Board

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) is inviting young, passionate, and committed individuals to apply for positions on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board. Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike emphasized the importance of selecting youth who are driven to create positive change and understand the needs of their communities.

“We are looking for youth with a deep understanding of community needs, who are eager to empower their peers and shape policies that will have a lasting impact on the lives of young people in South Africa,” Letsike said.

This call follows the recent invitation from the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities for members of the public to apply or nominate suitable candidates for the NYDA Board. The application process is guided by the National Youth Development Agency Amendment Act (No. 11 of 2024).

Applicants or nominees are required to complete an online application on the parliamentary website by 18 November 2024. The application form can be accessed at: Online Application. Additionally, applicants must submit certified copies (no older than six months) of their identity documents and academic qualifications.

A shortlist of candidates will be published on the parliamentary website to allow the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. Shortlisted individuals will undergo pre-employment screening by the State Security Agency and qualifications verification by Parliament’s Human Resources.

Candidates selected by Parliament will be recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment to the NYDA Board for a term not exceeding three years. Board members may serve on a full-time or part-time basis and can be reappointed for one additional term.

Candidate Requirements:

Age: Must be between 18 and 35 years old.

Citizenship: Must be a South African citizen.

Qualifications: Applicants should possess relevant knowledge, expertise, or experience in youth development, social development, finance, law, or any other field aligned with the NYDA’s mandate.

Commitment: Must be willing to serve the full term of office, even if they turn 35 during their tenure.

Support: A signed acceptance of nomination is required from both the nominee and nominator.

The DWYPD encourages young South Africans to take advantage of this opportunity to make a tangible impact on youth development in the country.