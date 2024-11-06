Rajasthan's Anniversary Milestone: Empowering Women and Children

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled ambitious plans to mark his government's first anniversary. Prominent among the initiatives is the proposal to make one lakh women 'Lakhpati Didi' and the distribution of Rs 150 crore to empower five lakh children under the 'Palanhar' scheme.

In the lead-up to December 15, marking one year of governance, Sharma's administration is set to distribute scooters to 2,000 people with disabilities and provide aid to 10,000 disabled individuals through camps in each district. Additionally, Rs 150 crore will support 1.5 lakh workers in the construction sector.

The rollout will further extend the economic empowerment of women by introducing the 'Rajsakhi' portal for 45 lakh self-help group members. As part of this developmental initiative, tablets will be provided to 9,000 patwaris by the revenue department, hallmarking the government's commitment to a prosperous, inclusive Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)