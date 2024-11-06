Daring Escape and Swift Capture: Inside Ajni Police Station's Lockup Breach
A 20-year-old, Mohammad Irfan Samshad Ansari, escaped from Ajni Police Station's lock-up after being arrested for theft. He was quickly recaptured. Ansari has numerous charges against him, including theft, robbery, and rape. An inquiry is ongoing into the lock-up's condition.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old man named Mohammad Irfan Samshad Ansari managed to escape from a police lock-up at Ajni Police Station early Wednesday morning, only to be captured within hours, reported law enforcement officials.
Ansari, with a history of theft, robbery, and rape, was initially arrested for a theft incident at a Durga pandal during the festival of Navratri. Exploiting a gap in the lock-up's bars and wall, Ansari slipped away when a guard temporarily left his post at approximately 5 am.
Police acted swiftly, tracking Ansari to the Bagmati Express train, where he was apprehended. Authorities are now investigating why the lock-up was not adequately repaired to prevent such an escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)