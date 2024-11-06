Left Menu

Daring Escape and Swift Capture: Inside Ajni Police Station's Lockup Breach

A 20-year-old, Mohammad Irfan Samshad Ansari, escaped from Ajni Police Station's lock-up after being arrested for theft. He was quickly recaptured. Ansari has numerous charges against him, including theft, robbery, and rape. An inquiry is ongoing into the lock-up's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:44 IST
A 20-year-old man named Mohammad Irfan Samshad Ansari managed to escape from a police lock-up at Ajni Police Station early Wednesday morning, only to be captured within hours, reported law enforcement officials.

Ansari, with a history of theft, robbery, and rape, was initially arrested for a theft incident at a Durga pandal during the festival of Navratri. Exploiting a gap in the lock-up's bars and wall, Ansari slipped away when a guard temporarily left his post at approximately 5 am.

Police acted swiftly, tracking Ansari to the Bagmati Express train, where he was apprehended. Authorities are now investigating why the lock-up was not adequately repaired to prevent such an escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

