Giuliani's Valuables at Stake as Defamation Case Turns Heated

Rudy Giuliani, facing a $148 million defamation judgment, must explain in court why he hasn't handed over valuables including real estate and memorabilia. The court appearance follows the emptying of his apartment, amidst appeals and legal disputes over the ruling's execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:52 IST
Rudy Giuliani is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on Thursday to address questions regarding his failure to surrender valuables tied to a $148 million defamation judgment. The judgment, awarded to two former Georgia election workers, has triggered a heated legal battle.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ordered Giuliani to attend the hearing after discovering that his Manhattan apartment, which was supposed to have valuables awaiting collection, had been emptied weeks prior to a scheduled visit by the plaintiffs' lawyers. The valuables include luxury items and notable memorabilia.

Giuliani's spokesperson has dismissed the proceedings as intimidation tactics. Meanwhile, Giuliani was found liable for defamation after falsely accusing two election workers, including Ruby Freeman, of ballot fraud during the 2020 election campaign. The controversial case continues to unfold amidst accusations, appeals, and heated legal exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

