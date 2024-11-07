Left Menu

Daring Heist: Truck Stolen at Gunpoint in Overnight Robbery

Five armed men hijacked a truck at gunpoint after stopping it on Kakurgachi Main Road. The culprits assaulted the driver, stole his belongings, and fled with the vehicle. Police are examining CCTV footage to uncover more details and are investigating any potential connection to pending payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:17 IST
Daring Heist: Truck Stolen at Gunpoint in Overnight Robbery
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold overnight heist, five armed men raided a truck and overpowered its driver on Kakurgachi Main Road, officials reported Thursday. The incident, which unfolded around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, has left authorities scrambling for answers.

The driver, Devendra Chaubey, was en route from Manicktala Main Road to Strand Road after unloading when a vehicle intercepted him. The suspects allegedly forced their way into his truck, assaulted him, and eventually ejected him from the vehicle before fleeing with his phone, cash, and the truck itself.

Investigators are closely reviewing surveillance footage to trace the hijackers' vehicle and the truck's subsequent route. They are also probing possible motives linked to previous ownership disputes. Authorities remain tight-lipped as the inquiry gains momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024