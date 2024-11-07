Daring Heist: Truck Stolen at Gunpoint in Overnight Robbery
Five armed men hijacked a truck at gunpoint after stopping it on Kakurgachi Main Road. The culprits assaulted the driver, stole his belongings, and fled with the vehicle. Police are examining CCTV footage to uncover more details and are investigating any potential connection to pending payments.
In a bold overnight heist, five armed men raided a truck and overpowered its driver on Kakurgachi Main Road, officials reported Thursday. The incident, which unfolded around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, has left authorities scrambling for answers.
The driver, Devendra Chaubey, was en route from Manicktala Main Road to Strand Road after unloading when a vehicle intercepted him. The suspects allegedly forced their way into his truck, assaulted him, and eventually ejected him from the vehicle before fleeing with his phone, cash, and the truck itself.
Investigators are closely reviewing surveillance footage to trace the hijackers' vehicle and the truck's subsequent route. They are also probing possible motives linked to previous ownership disputes. Authorities remain tight-lipped as the inquiry gains momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)