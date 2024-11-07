Controversial Deportation Law Stirs Up Debate in Israel

Israel's parliament has enacted a controversial law granting authority to deport family members of Palestinian assailants to the Gaza Strip or alternative locations, including its own citizens. This measure, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, passed with a 61-41 vote but is expected to face judicial challenges.

The new legislation affects Palestinian citizens of Israel and east Jerusalem residents who were pre-informed of their family members' attacks or expressed support for such acts. Deportations may last between 7 and 20 years, intensifying repercussions amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen extensive fatalities and displacements in Gaza.

Critics, including Dr. Eran Shamir-Borer of the Israel Democracy Institute, argue the law contradicts Israel's constitutional values and may be overruled by the Supreme Court. With historical and regional tensions, this development further complicates the quest for a stable future Palestinian state.

