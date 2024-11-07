Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Contaminated Food Kits in Wayanad

In Wayanad's Chooralmala-Mundakai, survivors of a devastating landslide have raised serious allegations against local officials. They assert that they were distributed worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Gram Panchayat, governed by the Congress-led UDF, leading to a protest organized by the DYFI.

The conflict reached a boiling point when activists staged a sit-in demonstration to display the contaminated food items. Tensions further escalated as DYFI workers allegedly tried to breach the office of the panchayat president, resulting in skirmishes with police officers and panchayat members.

While authorities claim to have distributed donated kits without prior complaints, allegations continue as investigations look into the source of the contamination. The controversy intensifies against the backdrop of the landslides that have claimed 231 lives and left 47 individuals missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)