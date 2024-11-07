Left Menu

India Extends Port Access to Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Talks

An Indian delegation led by J P Singh met Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob to offer Chabahar Port access for Afghan businesses and discuss humanitarian aid. The talks also involved former President Hamid Karzai and UN agency heads, underscoring India's ongoing support for Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an Indian delegation led by J P Singh met Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob. The meeting focused on facilitating Afghan business through the use of Chabahar Port in Iran and extending humanitarian aid to the beleaguered nation.

During the discussions, which also involved former President Hamid Karzai and senior ministers, the delegation emphasized India's commitment to aiding Afghanistan. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that talks covered how Afghan businesses could leverage Chabahar Port, underscoring India's ongoing support through humanitarian shipments of wheat, medicines, and medical supplies.

India's assistance is part of a broader strategy to maintain its longstanding ties with the Afghan people. Though India does not recognize the Taliban regime, it remains proactive in supporting Afghanistan, as evidenced by its recent 10-year agreement with Iran to develop and operate Chabahar Port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

