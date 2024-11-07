Prince William's Climate Crusade in Cape Town Wraps Up

Prince William's climate-focused journey in South Africa ended on a noteworthy note with his visit to a Cape Town fishing community. Central to his trip was the Earthshot Prize, a substantial initiative launched in 2020, aimed at fostering innovative solutions for the planet's pressing environmental issues. The prize awarded five winners £1 million each for their pioneering projects.

The heir to the British throne was warmly received at Kalk Bay Harbour, where he met with local fishermen to learn about their sustainable fishing methods. During an earlier part of his visit, he ventured on a boat ride with South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute and humorously recounted getting drenched by a wave.

Contrasting the warm reception were a small cluster of anti-monarchy protestors, who stood amidst an otherwise welcoming crowd, brandishing signs and calling for the prince to acknowledge South Africa's sovereignty. Despite this, Prince William's visit concluded with a traditional 'braai', where he joined celebrities like Heidi Klum and Billy Porter to celebrate the prize's success.

