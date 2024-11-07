In a significant diplomatic move, France's foreign ministry summoned North Korea's general delegate in Paris last week to express strong disapproval of North Korea's decision to send troops to Russia. This deployment is intended to bolster Russia's efforts in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

French foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine emphatically stated France's readiness to coordinate with international partners to respond firmly to this provocative step. Lemoine highlighted that potential sanctions could be part of the response strategy after North Korea's controversial decision.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic relations with North Korea, the rogue state's general delegate is recognized at UNESCO in Paris. France has made it clear that this support to Russia will not go unanswered, reflecting the serious international ramifications of the move.

