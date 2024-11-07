Supreme Court Demands Action on Delhi Ridge Deforestation
The Supreme Court has queried the DDA about efforts to restore Delhi Ridge, where hundreds of trees were allegedly illegally felled. The court seeks details on the plantation work undertaken and plans to introduce a monitoring system to ensure the survival of planted trees.
The Supreme Court has intensified its scrutiny of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) concerning alleged illegal deforestation within the Delhi Ridge area. Hundreds of trees are reported to have been illegally felled, prompting the court to demand detailed responses regarding the restoration efforts and the extent of new plantations.
A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, expressed concerns over the current monitoring mechanisms. The bench questioned the independence and accuracy of systems in place to track the number of trees planted as part of the restoration efforts, underlining the need for robust monitoring.
The court is expected to issue directives on October 8, following reports of conflicting data regarding the number of trees cut. It has urged involved parties to provide comprehensive details about the actions taken to address this environmental issue, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for November 8.
