Rudy Giuliani Faces Court Showdown: Election Workers Demand Surrender of Assets

Rudy Giuliani appeared in court this Thursday as part of a defamation lawsuit initiated by two Georgia election workers. The workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, accused the ex-New York City mayor of disregarding a court directive to turn over his high-end assets.

The U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman had earlier mandated that Giuliani surrender these assets, including his Manhattan apartment, luxury car, and sports memorabilia, to partly cover a $148 million jury award to Freeman and Moss. However, there are claims that Giuliani's apartment was mostly emptied of possessions.

Giuliani's lawyer insists that they are complying with the judicial order, while also accusing Freeman and Moss of delaying the process. Meanwhile, Giuliani has been confronting multiple legal issues, including a disbarment in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)