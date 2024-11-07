Rudy Giuliani Faces Court Showdown: Election Workers Demand Surrender of Assets
Rudy Giuliani attended a court hearing related to a defamation case launched by Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. They claim Giuliani defied a court order to surrender his luxury possessions. A federal judge had mandated asset turnover to cover a $148 million judgment.
The U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman had earlier mandated that Giuliani surrender these assets, including his Manhattan apartment, luxury car, and sports memorabilia, to partly cover a $148 million jury award to Freeman and Moss. However, there are claims that Giuliani's apartment was mostly emptied of possessions.
Giuliani's lawyer insists that they are complying with the judicial order, while also accusing Freeman and Moss of delaying the process. Meanwhile, Giuliani has been confronting multiple legal issues, including a disbarment in New York.
