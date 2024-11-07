EU-US Leaders Discuss Defense and Trade in Key Call
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a productive phone call discussing topics like defense, Ukraine, trade, and energy. They emphasized strengthening EU-US relations and jointly addressing geopolitical challenges.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described her phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as "excellent."
The leaders discussed key issues including defense, Ukraine, trade, and energy. Both emphasized the importance of strengthening EU-US ties.
Von der Leyen looks forward to addressing geopolitical challenges together with the U.S.
