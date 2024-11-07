Tragedy Strikes: Terrorists Target Village Defence Guards

In a tragic incident, two Village Defence Guards were fatally attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, as reported by officials on Thursday.

The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli-Kuntwara, were targeted while grazing their cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest in the Adhwari area, officials confirmed.

The Kashmir Tigers, a faction of the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for this brutal attack. In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared a firm commitment to dismantling terror networks and avenging the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)