Tragedy Strikes: Terrorists Target Village Defence Guards

Two Village Defence Guards were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were attacked while grazing cattle in Munzla Dhar forest. The Kashmir Tigers, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to retaliate and eliminate terrorist groups.

In a tragic incident, two Village Defence Guards were fatally attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, as reported by officials on Thursday.

The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli-Kuntwara, were targeted while grazing their cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest in the Adhwari area, officials confirmed.

The Kashmir Tigers, a faction of the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for this brutal attack. In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared a firm commitment to dismantling terror networks and avenging the deaths.

