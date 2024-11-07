Cash Seizure in Maharashtra's Poll-bound District

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, ahead of the crucial elections, a van was intercepted with a large sum of cash, according to police sources. This incident occurred in the Vasai-Virar area on Thursday.

The returning officer of Nalasopara constituency, Shekhar Ghatge, indicated that counting of the cash was underway. Despite sources suggesting the amount surpasses Rs two crore, officials have released no confirmed figure.

Authorities have intensified their vigilance to thwart any attempts of illegal inducement, including the transportation of cash and liquor, as the district prepares for its November 20 polls.

