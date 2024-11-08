Strengthened Alliance: Russia and China's Unbreakable Bond

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the close ties between Russia and China, calling the Asian giant an ally that remains unwavering regardless of external pressures. Despite not having a formal military alliance, both nations continue to strengthen their bond.

In a symbolic move, President Putin, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had signed a 'no limits' partnership agreement in 2022. This significant pact was declared less than three weeks before Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, underscoring their mutual commitment.

Earlier this year, the two countries further solidified their relationship by announcing plans to deepen their 'comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.' This step is intended to usher in a new era of collaboration as they navigate evolving international dynamics.

