BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya is under scrutiny after being booked alongside editors of several Kannada news portals for allegedly disseminating fake news.

The news falsely claimed that a farmer had committed suicide over land disputes involving the Waqf Board, but police confirmed the actual cause was loan and crop loss.

An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway against Surya and the editors under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

