BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of certain Kannada news portals face legal action for allegedly spreading false news linking a farmer's suicide to a land dispute with the Waqf Board. The police confirmed the information as false, citing different suicide reasons and registered an FIR against them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya is under scrutiny after being booked alongside editors of several Kannada news portals for allegedly disseminating fake news.
The news falsely claimed that a farmer had committed suicide over land disputes involving the Waqf Board, but police confirmed the actual cause was loan and crop loss.
An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway against Surya and the editors under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Land Dispute: BJP Questions Waqf Board's Claims
ED Files Charges Against AAP MLA in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Faces Charges in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Karnataka Waqf Board of Land Encroachment
Waqf Board Notices Stir Political Storm in Karnataka