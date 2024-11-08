Left Menu

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of certain Kannada news portals face legal action for allegedly spreading false news linking a farmer's suicide to a land dispute with the Waqf Board. The police confirmed the information as false, citing different suicide reasons and registered an FIR against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
Tejasvi Surya Image Credit: Twitter (@Tejasvi_Surya)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya is under scrutiny after being booked alongside editors of several Kannada news portals for allegedly disseminating fake news.

The news falsely claimed that a farmer had committed suicide over land disputes involving the Waqf Board, but police confirmed the actual cause was loan and crop loss.

An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway against Surya and the editors under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024