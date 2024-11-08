Left Menu

Tragedy in the Indian Ocean: People-Smuggling Arrest in Comoros

In Comoros, authorities arrested a suspected people-smuggler linked to a boat incident killing 25 people. The boat capsized during a journey from Anjouan to Mayotte, allegedly due to engine trouble. The arrested suspect is believed to be the leader of a smuggling network and the boat's owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroni | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Comoros

In a tragic incident, Comorian authorities have arrested a suspected people-smuggler after a boat capsizing resulted in at least 25 casualties. The coastguard stated that the incident occurred during a 70 km voyage from Anjouan to Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

The motive behind the deliberate capsizing remains unclear, though engine troubles have been suggested. Fahmy Husny El-nassib, head of the Comorian coastguard, confirmed the arrest in connection to the tragedy, informed by the prosecutor of Mutsamudu.

Sources indicate the arrested individual may lead a smuggling operation and own the vessel, although police and prosecutors have not commented further. Many seek to reach Mayotte for better living conditions, despite the perils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

