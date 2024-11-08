Unrest in Amsterdam: Soccer Match Sparks Antisemitic Violence

Amsterdam witnessed alarming violence after a soccer match, leading to five hospitalizations and 62 arrests. The unrest, targeting Israeli supporters, followed the Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The city declared the incidents as antisemitic, prompting Israeli leaders to demand action. Amsterdam's leaders and police are probing the events.

Despite heightened security, violence ensued, leading to increased police presence and security at Jewish institutions across the city. An earlier ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the stadium aimed to prevent potential clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)