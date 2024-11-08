Unrest in Amsterdam: Soccer Match Sparks Antisemitic Violence
Following a soccer match in Amsterdam, antisemitic violence erupted, resulting in five hospitalizations and 62 arrests. Authorities are investigating the incidents that targeted Israeli supporters. The violence was condemned internationally, with calls for strengthened security around Jewish communities. Pro-Palestinian protests were banned nearby to prevent clashes.
Amsterdam witnessed alarming violence after a soccer match, leading to five hospitalizations and 62 arrests. The unrest, targeting Israeli supporters, followed the Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The city declared the incidents as antisemitic, prompting Israeli leaders to demand action. Amsterdam's leaders and police are probing the events.
Despite heightened security, violence ensued, leading to increased police presence and security at Jewish institutions across the city. An earlier ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the stadium aimed to prevent potential clashes.
