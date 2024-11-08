Left Menu

Unrest in Amsterdam: Soccer Match Sparks Antisemitic Violence

Following a soccer match in Amsterdam, antisemitic violence erupted, resulting in five hospitalizations and 62 arrests. Authorities are investigating the incidents that targeted Israeli supporters. The violence was condemned internationally, with calls for strengthened security around Jewish communities. Pro-Palestinian protests were banned nearby to prevent clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:39 IST
Unrest in Amsterdam: Soccer Match Sparks Antisemitic Violence
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam witnessed alarming violence after a soccer match, leading to five hospitalizations and 62 arrests. The unrest, targeting Israeli supporters, followed the Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The city declared the incidents as antisemitic, prompting Israeli leaders to demand action. Amsterdam's leaders and police are probing the events.

Despite heightened security, violence ensued, leading to increased police presence and security at Jewish institutions across the city. An earlier ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the stadium aimed to prevent potential clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024