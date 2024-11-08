Governor vs Left: The Battle for Kerala's University Leadership
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan criticized the ruling Left government for the lack of regular Vice Chancellors in state universities. Accusing the government of obstructing his efforts to appoint VCs, Khan warned that political interference could lower educational standards. He defended his actions as constitutionally sound.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has lambasted the ruling Left government for the absence of regular Vice Chancellors in the majority of the universities in the state. Speaking to reporters, Khan accused the government of challenging his appointment efforts through legal hurdles, leading to a leadership vacuum in education.
Khan warned that political interference in university appointments could severely impact educational standards, threatening the future of the younger generations. He stated his refusal to endorse several state assembly bills regarding university appointments was in line with constitutional mandates, referring the bills to the President when necessary.
Additionally, he addressed the ongoing investigation into the Kodakara black money case, urging law enforcement agencies to operate without external interference. Khan emphasized that the law must take its course without undue influence from political or other quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
