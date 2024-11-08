Deadly Confrontation Over a Beedi: Tragic Incident in Jwala Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded in the Jwala Nagar area of Shahdara, where a man named Rajesh allegedly killed 20-year-old Sunny over a request for a 'beedi'. The police have arrested Rajesh, who admitted to striking Sunny with a stone during a heated altercation.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a call to the Vivek Vihar police station reported a dead youth found near a crematorium. The deceased, identified as Sunny from Kasturba Nagar, had a prior criminal record, including involvement in a murder case as a juvenile.

Sunny's untimely death has initiated an investigation, and an FIR has been lodged against Rajesh under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was sent for a post-mortem before being returned to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)