Deadly Confrontation Over a Beedi: Tragic Incident in Jwala Nagar
A 20-year-old youth named Sunny was allegedly killed by a man named Rajesh after a dispute over a 'beedi' in the Jwala Nagar area. Sunny, previously involved in a murder case, was found dead near a crematorium, leading to Rajesh's arrest and subsequent investigation by the Shahdara police.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Jwala Nagar area of Shahdara, where a man named Rajesh allegedly killed 20-year-old Sunny over a request for a 'beedi'. The police have arrested Rajesh, who admitted to striking Sunny with a stone during a heated altercation.
The incident came to light on Thursday after a call to the Vivek Vihar police station reported a dead youth found near a crematorium. The deceased, identified as Sunny from Kasturba Nagar, had a prior criminal record, including involvement in a murder case as a juvenile.
Sunny's untimely death has initiated an investigation, and an FIR has been lodged against Rajesh under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was sent for a post-mortem before being returned to his family.
