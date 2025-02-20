Left Menu

Justice Served in 20-Year-Old Murder Case

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court for a murder committed 20 years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Phool Chand Kuswaha convicted Amarnath Yadav for the 2005 murder of Bechni Devi. A fine was also imposed on Yadav, with further jail time required if unpaid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:12 IST
Justice Served in 20-Year-Old Murder Case
court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court has sentenced a man, Amarnath Yadav, to life imprisonment for a murder committed two decades ago in Bargdwa village. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions/Special Judge (FTC) Phool Chand Kuswaha.

Yadav was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old Bechni Devi on June 6, 2005, following a dispute over land and money. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh provided details on the crime.

Along with the life sentence, Yadav has been fined Rs 30,000. Failure to pay this fine will result in an additional six-month jail term, as per the court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025