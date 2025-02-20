Justice Served in 20-Year-Old Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a court has sentenced a man, Amarnath Yadav, to life imprisonment for a murder committed two decades ago in Bargdwa village. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions/Special Judge (FTC) Phool Chand Kuswaha.

Yadav was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old Bechni Devi on June 6, 2005, following a dispute over land and money. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh provided details on the crime.

Along with the life sentence, Yadav has been fined Rs 30,000. Failure to pay this fine will result in an additional six-month jail term, as per the court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)