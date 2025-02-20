Husband Arrested in Shocking Delhi Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, Delhi police have swiftly resolved the murder case of a 27-year-old woman, leading to the arrest of her husband. The incident unfolded on February 17 when a distress call was made to the Gokalpuri police station reporting an attack on a woman near Johripur pulia.

The police team arrived promptly at the scene, discovering blood near Nala Road. The victim, who had sustained stab wounds near her abdomen, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case was registered under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

Further investigation uncovered the absence of the victim's mobile phone. The police painstakingly analyzed CCTV footage from the crime scene and gathered intelligence from local sources. This led them to the accused, 34-year-old Harsh Goel, who confessed to the crime, citing marital disputes. A knife, used as the murder weapon, was seized along with the victim's phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)