Manipur Police Arrests Four KYKL Members in Abduction Case

In a significant operation, Manipur police have arrested four members of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Imphal East district. The arrests come in connection with the abduction and assault of a 23-year-old railway driver, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The raid took place at a hideout in Urup Mayai Leikai, leading to the apprehension of the suspects, identified as Hijam Nikhil Singh, Hijam Thanglen Meitei, Thongam Ningthem Singh, and Gobin Elangbam. Law enforcement officials also recovered arms from their possession during the operation.

The police operation further resulted in the rescue of two drug users, who were reportedly held by the accused. Seized items include an SLR, a .303 rifle, and two four-wheelers, marking a successful crackdown on the banned group.

(With inputs from agencies.)