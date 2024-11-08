Climate on the Brink: Global Efforts Face Renewed Challenges

Global efforts to combat climate change could face significant challenges if Donald Trump is re-elected as president, with the United States possibly further distancing itself from international climate agreements. Experts warn this may weaken future US climate policy, potentially encouraging major polluters like China to reduce their emissions commitments.

The Trump administration's potential withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement has raised concerns among experts and climate advocates, calling it a setback for global climate efforts. However, the resilience of the Paris Agreement is believed to withstand individual national policy changes as it holds benchmarks for future climate actions.

With upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Baku, countries, including the US, must demonstrate plans for increased emissions reduction efforts. The international community, including Europe and China, is expected to fill the leadership gap while maintaining momentum on global climate objectives despite political changes in the US.

