Left Menu

Climate on the Brink: Global Efforts Face Renewed Challenges

Global climate efforts face heightened challenges with the potential re-election of Donald Trump, threatening US participation in international agreements. Experts fear this may encourage countries like China to reduce efforts to limit emissions. Despite setbacks, international resilience remains, with upcoming negotiations in Baku crucial for future collective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:49 IST
Climate on the Brink: Global Efforts Face Renewed Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Global efforts to combat climate change could face significant challenges if Donald Trump is re-elected as president, with the United States possibly further distancing itself from international climate agreements. Experts warn this may weaken future US climate policy, potentially encouraging major polluters like China to reduce their emissions commitments.

The Trump administration's potential withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement has raised concerns among experts and climate advocates, calling it a setback for global climate efforts. However, the resilience of the Paris Agreement is believed to withstand individual national policy changes as it holds benchmarks for future climate actions.

With upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Baku, countries, including the US, must demonstrate plans for increased emissions reduction efforts. The international community, including Europe and China, is expected to fill the leadership gap while maintaining momentum on global climate objectives despite political changes in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024