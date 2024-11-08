Caught in the Act: Corruption Unveiled at Odisha's Community Health Centre

In a major anti-corruption operation, vigilance officials detained Dr. Biswajit Bhuyan, a medical officer, and Uttaam Mahankuda, a pharmacist, from a government hospital for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a nursing officer in Odisha's Koraput district.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Baipariguda Community Health Centre, where the nursing officer had recently received regularized services and was due arrear payments. Despite repeated attempts, Dr. Bhuyan demanded a 10 percent bribe from the arrears for processing the payment, threats included possible transfer unless the bribe was paid.

The vigilance sleuths trapped the accused following the nursing officer's complaint, ultimately catching Dr. Bhuyan red-handed. Both individuals face charges under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and multiple allegations of bribery involving Dr. Bhuyan have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)