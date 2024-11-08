Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Amid U.S. Political Shifts

Hezbollah's response to U.S. political changes highlights ongoing conflicts with Israel. Despite escalated violence, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, including a U.S. proposal, have faltered. Israeli forces intensify operations, increasing civilian impact. Lebanese-American billionaire Massad Boulos denies involvement in diplomatic efforts. UN and Lebanese officials report infrastructure damages and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid intensifying conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi expressed skepticism over the impact of Donald Trump's election victory on halting the war in Lebanon. Despite welcoming efforts for a ceasefire, Hezbollah remains cautious of U.S. involvement in the region.

Violence has surged since September, with Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah assets but resulting in significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage across southern Lebanon. Diplomatic initiatives, including a proposed ceasefire, have stalled.

Massad Boulos, linked through family to Trump, dismissed claims of a diplomatic role in negotiations. Meanwhile, recent strikes, including one impacting a UNESCO World Heritage site, underscore the conflict's intensity and the need for urgent resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

