Escalating Conflict: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Amid U.S. Political Shifts

Amid intensifying conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi expressed skepticism over the impact of Donald Trump's election victory on halting the war in Lebanon. Despite welcoming efforts for a ceasefire, Hezbollah remains cautious of U.S. involvement in the region.

Violence has surged since September, with Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah assets but resulting in significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage across southern Lebanon. Diplomatic initiatives, including a proposed ceasefire, have stalled.

Massad Boulos, linked through family to Trump, dismissed claims of a diplomatic role in negotiations. Meanwhile, recent strikes, including one impacting a UNESCO World Heritage site, underscore the conflict's intensity and the need for urgent resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)