Mizoram's MSU Leader Arrested in Covid-19 Aid Scandal

Samuel Zoramthanpuia, president of the Mizo Students' Union, was arrested by Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly misappropriating Covid-19 relief funds and medical aid meant for Myanmar refugees. Following complaints and an investigation, irregularities involving over Rs 65 lakh donated for specific purposes were uncovered.

In a significant move against corruption, Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended Samuel Zoramthanpuia, a prominent figure leading the Mizo Students' Union (MSU), for reportedly cheating and misappropriating substantial Covid-19 relief funds.

Zoramthanpuia, 33, was brought before the chief judicial magistrate and subsequently remanded to central jail in Aizawl. The allegations, which surfaced in 2022, pointed to anomalies in the handling of Rs 50 lakh in Covid-19 relief support from the state health department, and over Rs 15 lakh in medical assistance provided by the Chin Health Organisation for Myanmar refugees.

The arrest comes after a detailed probe initiated on October 17 confirmed fund mismanagement. As per the ACB, Zoramthanpuia's involvement, dating back to his tenure as the general secretary, encompassed serious offenses of deceit and fund diversion.

