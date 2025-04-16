Left Menu

Gensol Engineering's Misappropriation Scandal Unveiled by SEBI

Gensol Engineering's promoters allegedly diverted corporate funds for personal use, purchasing luxury goods and real estate. SEBI's investigation highlighted governance failures, revealing Gensol's incomplete procurement of electric vehicles despite loans secured for the purpose. The misallocation of funds has led to regulatory action against the promoters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:01 IST
Gensol Engineering's Misappropriation Scandal Unveiled by SEBI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI has uncovered significant governance failures at Gensol Engineering, accusing the company's promoters of using corporate funds for personal expenses. The regulatory body revealed in a recent order that promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi diverted funds to purchase luxury items and a high-end apartment.

The investigation by SEBI found that money meant for purchasing electric vehicles was used instead for unrelated personal expenditures. Gensol secured substantial loans for procuring EVs, but acquired fewer vehicles than financed, leaving large sums unaccounted for.

Blocking further market access for Gensol and its promoters, SEBI also halted the company's planned stock split. The crackdown serves as a warning about governance and financial integrity, underscoring the impact on investors due to the promoters' alleged misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025