Legal Odyssey of AMU's Minority Status: A Saga's Next Chapter

The saga surrounding the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) remains ongoing, with the latest twist occurring when the Supreme Court issued a majority decision to defer the issue to a regular bench.

The university's complex history boasts a timeline filled with legislative changes and judicial scrutiny, dating back to its inception in 1977 and key alterations in the subsequent decades.

In a significant development, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the matter after prolonged hearings, highlighting the contentious nature of AMU's minority status—a question that has seen the pendulum swing back and forth over the years.

