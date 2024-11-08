Left Menu

Legal Odyssey of AMU's Minority Status: A Saga's Next Chapter

The Aligarh Muslim University's minority status remains unresolved as the Supreme Court referred the issue to a regular bench following a divided ruling. The university's journey began with its establishment in 1977 and has since navigated several legal changes and court rulings, culminating in the latest Supreme Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST
Legal Odyssey of AMU's Minority Status: A Saga's Next Chapter
  • Country:
  • India

The saga surrounding the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) remains ongoing, with the latest twist occurring when the Supreme Court issued a majority decision to defer the issue to a regular bench.

The university's complex history boasts a timeline filled with legislative changes and judicial scrutiny, dating back to its inception in 1977 and key alterations in the subsequent decades.

In a significant development, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the matter after prolonged hearings, highlighting the contentious nature of AMU's minority status—a question that has seen the pendulum swing back and forth over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024