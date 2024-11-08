Omar Abdullah Advocates for Full Statehood Restoration Amidst Growing Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the necessity of peace for development, asserting that without peace, other advancements remain unachievable. Speaking in the House, he advocated for restoring full statehood, describing the current assembly as an initial step towards achieving that goal.

Addressing the assembly, Abdullah noted the spike in terror activities since his government began on October 16 and reassured collaboration with the police and paramilitary forces to maintain order. Advocating for involving citizens in peace efforts, he highlighted his restricted powers to ensure community safety.

During a recent national visit, Abdullah conveyed success in discussions with the Prime Minister and Home Minister regarding statehood. He welcomed external investments while firmly opposing the sale of local assets like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, promising to retain economic and cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)