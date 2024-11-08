Assam Native Arrested in Kerala for Assaulting Minor

A man from Assam, identified as Monjirul Hokeem, has been detained by Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Perumbavoor.

The accused reportedly committed the crime while the girl's parents were not at home and subsequently fled to Assam to evade arrest.

With the cooperation of Juria Police in Assam and despite local resistance, Ernakulam police successfully arrested Hokeem and brought him to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)