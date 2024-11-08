Left Menu

Assam Native Arrested in Kerala for Assaulting Minor

An Assam native, Monjirul Hokeem, was arrested by Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Perumbavoor. The incident occurred in August when the girl's parents were away. Hokeem fled to Assam but was apprehended with the aid of local police.

Updated: 08-11-2024 21:37 IST
A man from Assam, identified as Monjirul Hokeem, has been detained by Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Perumbavoor.

The accused reportedly committed the crime while the girl's parents were not at home and subsequently fled to Assam to evade arrest.

With the cooperation of Juria Police in Assam and despite local resistance, Ernakulam police successfully arrested Hokeem and brought him to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

