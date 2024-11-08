Left Menu

UNIFIL Accuses IDF of Violating International Law with Deliberate Destruction

The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon accuses the Israeli military of a 'flagrant violation' of international law due to the destruction of its property. The IDF's actions have included attacking UN bases and destroying infrastructure. Despite these pressures, UNIFIL remains in Lebanon.

Updated: 08-11-2024 22:07 IST
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has accused the Israeli military of a 'flagrant violation' of international law following the destruction of its property. The allegations come amid heightened tensions as Israel engages in a military campaign against Hezbollah fighters across the border.

According to UNIFIL, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are responsible for several deliberate attacks on its bases, including shooting at peacekeepers and demolishing watchtowers. In a recent accusation, UNIFIL claims the IDF used heavy machinery to dismantle a fence and concrete structure at a U.N. position.

This comes in the wake of an Israeli drone strike that injured six Malaysian peacekeepers and killed three Lebanese near a checkpoint. Despite Israel's warnings and accusations that UN troops shield Hezbollah fighters, UNIFIL has vowed to maintain its presence in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

