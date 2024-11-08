Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Women Working Under MGNREGA

At least seven women employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) suffered injuries due to a lightning strike near Perambra. The incident took place in the afternoon, and all affected individuals have received treatment at nearby hospitals. None of the injuries are reportedly serious.

  • Country:
  • India

In a lightning strike incident near Perambra, at least seven women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were injured, the police confirmed.

The unfortunate event occurred in the afternoon, according to an officer from the Perambra police station.

Thankfully, none of the injuries were serious, and all affected individuals are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, ensuring their recovery.

