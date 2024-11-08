UNIFIL Accuses Israel of International Law Violation in Lebanon

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, has accused the Israeli military of deliberately destroying its property, a significant violation of international law they say. Since September's ground campaign against Hezbollah fighters, UNIFIL claims Israel has launched multiple attacks on its bases.

Israel denies targeting U.N. troops intentionally, asserting instead that the peacekeepers act as human shields for Hezbollah. UNIFIL, however, remains steadfast on the ground despite increasing safety concerns. Recent allegations include Israeli troops destroying a U.N. fence and removing a border marker, further escalating the situation.

This week also saw the Israeli military discovering a Hezbollah training center near a UNIFIL base, raising concerns of escalation. UNIFIL argues it provides regular findings to the U.N. Security Council regarding suspicious Hezbollah activities, while Israel critiques the peacekeepers for allegedly ignoring the group's military build-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)