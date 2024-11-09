Zuckerberg Off the Hook: Judge Dismisses Personal Liability in Social Media Addiction Lawsuits

A federal judge ruled that Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not personally liable in 25 lawsuits accusing the company of addicting children to social media platforms.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland decided on Thursday that accusations claiming Zuckerberg concealed mental health risks associated with Facebook and Instagram usage were not specific enough to hold him accountable. The plaintiff's argument labeling Zuckerberg as the 'guiding spirit' behind these alleged concealment efforts was rejected due to a lack of detailed evidence.

This ruling, however, does not impact the ongoing related litigation against Meta itself. Plaintiffs involved in the lawsuits extend across 13 states, including prominent states like New York, Texas, and Wisconsin, aiming to prove that Meta prioritized profits over children's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)