Court Overturns Landmark New York Voting Rights Act

A judge has nullified New York's Voting Rights Act of 2022, citing unconstitutional racial and ethnic protections. The law was challenged after six Black and Hispanic voters alleged discriminatory electoral practices in a majority-white town. An appeal is pending to overturn the decision.

A judge in an Orange County state court has invalidated New York's Voting Rights Act of 2022, declaring its racial and ethnic protections unconstitutional. The legislation was crafted to aid minority groups in challenging electoral systems that weakened their political influence.

The ruling followed a suit by six Black and Hispanic voters against the Town of Newburgh, where they argued that at-large elections suppressed minority representation. They sought district-based elections to better reflect the town's demographics.

Justice Maria Vazquez-Doles justified her decision by aligning with past U.S. Supreme Court rulings that actions based on race must address compelling state interests, which she found lacking in New York's law.

