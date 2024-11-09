Left Menu

Pentagon Unlocks Defense Contractors for Ukraine Support

The Pentagon is relaxing restrictions to permit a few private American defense contractors to work in Ukraine, focusing on repairing and maintaining sophisticated U.S. military equipment. These contractors will remain distanced from combat zones but will provide crucial expertise required to keep advanced weapons operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:29 IST
Pentagon Unlocks Defense Contractors for Ukraine Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon is easing restrictions to allow private American defense contractors to assist with equipment repair in Ukraine, according to U.S. officials.

The contractors, kept away from the front lines amid Russia's invasion, will not be involved in combat operations. Officials, who requested anonymity, revealed that bids are currently being solicited for this initiative.

Over the past two years, Ukraine has received billions of dollars in U.S. military aid, including advanced equipment. To maintain these systems, the Pentagon argues expertise from contractors is essential, enabling Ukrainian forces to keep their weaponry functional and ready for combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024