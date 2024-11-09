Pentagon Unlocks Defense Contractors for Ukraine Support

The Pentagon is easing restrictions to allow private American defense contractors to assist with equipment repair in Ukraine, according to U.S. officials.

The contractors, kept away from the front lines amid Russia's invasion, will not be involved in combat operations. Officials, who requested anonymity, revealed that bids are currently being solicited for this initiative.

Over the past two years, Ukraine has received billions of dollars in U.S. military aid, including advanced equipment. To maintain these systems, the Pentagon argues expertise from contractors is essential, enabling Ukrainian forces to keep their weaponry functional and ready for combat.

